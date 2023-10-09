Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) by analysts is $9.27, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CX was 7.68M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.85relation to previous closing price of 5.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Every day the market offers us good investment opportunities with a variety of companies. While it can be hard work to investigate all investment opportunities on the market, in this article we can discover a great opportunity that we may not have found before.

CX’s Market Performance

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has seen a -10.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.27% decline in the past month and a -14.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for CX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.28% for CX’s stock, with a -6.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.20 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at -21.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR saw 43.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 5.27, with 2.14 for asset returns.

Based on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 32.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.