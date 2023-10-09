Carnival Corp. (CCL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.44.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival Corp. (CCL) is $17.60, which is -$0.56 below the current market price. The public float for CCL is 984.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCL on October 09, 2023 was 29.37M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 13.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Cruise activity has surged in the past year, and Carnival is now reporting record revenue. There’s still an overhang over the company from billions in debt added during the pandemic’s height.

CCL’s Market Performance

Carnival Corp. (CCL) has seen a -3.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.33% decline in the past month and a -31.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for CCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.89% for CCL’s stock, with a 4.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCL Trading at -15.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.29. In addition, Carnival Corp. saw 64.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corp., valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.