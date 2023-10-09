Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGC is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $0.89, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 568.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On October 09, 2023, CGC’s average trading volume was 57.89M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.55 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-05 that Canopy Growth has been divesting its assets and reducing its operations as it looks to cut costs. But with incredibly low gross margins, that may not be a surefire way to get to breakeven.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC’s stock has fallen by -9.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.26% and a quarterly rise of 46.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.33% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.10% for CGC’s stock, with a -48.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -24.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9689. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -69.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Equity return is now at value -95.94, with -41.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.