Cameco Corp.’s (CCJ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CCJ stock has gone down by -4.94%, with a monthly gain of 1.56% and a quarterly surge of 24.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Cameco Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.48% for CCJ’s stock, with a 26.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 232.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Cameco Corp. (CCJ) by analysts is $47.17, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CCJ was 4.54M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has jumped by 1.48 compared to previous close of 37.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The bond market and interest rates were the biggest news items of the week. The absolute level of the 10-year bond rate is causing havoc in various sectors, such as housing and commercial real estate.

CCJ Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.07. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 66.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.72, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.