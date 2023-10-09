Camber Energy Inc (CEI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Camber Energy Inc (CEI) is $39062500.00, which is $0.71 above the current market price. The public float for CEI is 84.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEI on October 09, 2023 was 6.09M shares.

CEI) stock’s latest price update

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI)’s stock price has dropped by -19.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-04 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CEI’s Market Performance

Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has experienced a 26.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.95% drop in the past month, and a -56.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.10% for CEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for CEI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.40% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -37.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.81%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +26.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2890. In addition, Camber Energy Inc saw -85.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc stands at -18039.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 125.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.