Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has gone down by -1.29% for the week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month and a -1.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for BSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for BSX’s stock, with a 3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) is 87.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) is $61.50, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On October 09, 2023, BSX’s average trading volume was 7.53M shares.

BSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has increased by 0.85 when compared to last closing price of 51.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Investors interested in Medical – Products stocks are likely familiar with Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) and Boston Scientific (BSX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $59 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.97. In addition, Boston Scientific Corp. saw 12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, who sale 15,867 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Sep 20. After this action, Fitzgerald Joseph Michael now owns 197,992 shares of Boston Scientific Corp., valued at $872,685 using the latest closing price.

Carruthers Wendy, the EVP, Human Resources of Boston Scientific Corp., sale 11,671 shares at $53.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Carruthers Wendy is holding 57,058 shares at $629,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corp. stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 5.14, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.