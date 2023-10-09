Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Stock Experiences -0.98% Monthly Change

In the past week, ACB stock has gone down by -6.46%, with a monthly decline of -0.98% and a quarterly plunge of -9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.78% for Aurora Cannabis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.20% for ACB’s stock, with a -23.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) is above average at 0.79x. The 36-month beta value for ACB is also noteworthy at 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACB is $0.72, which is $0.25 above than the current price. The public float for ACB is 352.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.16% of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on October 09, 2023 was 19.91M shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.65 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a -6.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-06 that Marijuana stock investors are keeping their eyes open for a chance to take profits. For some time the level of volatile trading has made it tough to do so. Although it has its pros and cons there has been a lack of upward trading. From this, it has left many more traders with concerns about future trading. Yet some see this as a means to prepare for the future as the cannabis industry is still developing. More companies are working to expand the industry and keep things moving in the right direction.

ACB Trading at -12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -42.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7101. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw -43.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.01 for the present operating margin

-27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc stands at -113.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.91. Equity return is now at value 56.08, with 32.61 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 24.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.