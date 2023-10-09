Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (AMEX: ACAQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.73 in comparison to its previous close of 5.72, however, the company has experienced a -11.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2022-07-28 that Isabelle Freidheim, Athena founder and chairman of the board joined Alix Steel and Anna Edwards on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close” to discuss taking German EV maker e.Go public in a SPAC deal valued at $913 million dollars.
Is It Worth Investing in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (AMEX: ACAQ) Right Now?
and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The public float for ACAQ is 1.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ACAQ was 23.91K shares.
ACAQ’s Market Performance
ACAQ’s stock has seen a -11.26% decrease for the week, with a -41.05% drop in the past month and a -38.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 56.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.82% for Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.69% for ACAQ’s stock, with a -36.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
ACAQ Trading at -37.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ACAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 21.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 56.89%, as shares sank -39.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.70% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAQ fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp saw -36.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for ACAQ
The total capital return value is set at -3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91. Equity return is now at value -0.88, with -0.80 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.
Conclusion
To sum up, Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.