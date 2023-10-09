ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a 7.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-15 that The success of a Phase 3 trial of MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which has put the therapy on track for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2024 has been celebrated by the broader psychedelic sector.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATAI is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is $12.51, which is $11.12 above the current market price. The public float for ATAI is 114.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On October 09, 2023, ATAI’s average trading volume was 780.16K shares.

ATAI’s Market Performance

ATAI’s stock has seen a 7.75% increase for the week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month and a -37.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for ATAI’s stock, with a -22.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATAI Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3685. In addition, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. saw -47.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Brand Florian, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Sep 13. After this action, Brand Florian now owns 110,000 shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V., valued at $57,968 using the latest closing price.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., the 10% Owner of ATAI Life Sciences N.V., purchase 1,214,297 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. is holding 32,086,697 shares at $1,600,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61987.12 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. The total capital return value is set at -43.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.64. Equity return is now at value -55.35, with -48.16 for asset returns.

Based on ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.48. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -100.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.