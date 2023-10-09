Assessing the Risk and Potential of Symbotic Inc’s (SYM) Stock

The stock of Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen a 4.31% increase in the past week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month, and a -23.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.45% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.23% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SYM is at 1.81.

The public float for SYM is 24.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.67% of that float. The average trading volume for SYM on October 09, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has increased by 9.52 compared to its previous closing price of 31.84. However, the company has seen a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been among the best performers on the Nasdaq since the release of ChatGPT at the start of 2023. Despite the recent volatility caused by traders pricing in elevated interest rates for the long term, AI companies will likely continue to innovate and grow their revenues and profits.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.42. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 192.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 5,558 shares at the price of $31.21 back on Oct 03. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 96,114 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $173,473 using the latest closing price.

Ernst Thomas C JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Symbotic Inc, sale 39,723 shares at $39.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Ernst Thomas C JR is holding 426 shares at $1,551,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Equity return is now at value -489.19, with -2.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.