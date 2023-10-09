Apple Inc (AAPL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has increased by 1.48 when compared to last closing price of 174.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that The Nasdaq Composite sank 7.4% between August and September in a brutal sell-off. But a Wall Street veteran of more than 60 years thinks the market could bottom in October.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is above average at 29.83x. The 36-month beta value for AAPL is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AAPL is $199.93, which is $3.59 above than the current price. The public float for AAPL is 15.62B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of AAPL on October 09, 2023 was 58.20M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stock saw a decrease of 3.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Apple Inc (AAPL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.56% for AAPL’s stock, with a 6.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAPL Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.72. In addition, Apple Inc saw 36.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from COOK TIMOTHY D, who sale 240,569 shares at the price of $172.50 back on Oct 03. After this action, COOK TIMOTHY D now owns 3,280,053 shares of Apple Inc, valued at $41,498,284 using the latest closing price.

O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, the Senior Vice President of Apple Inc, sale 65,536 shares at $172.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that O’BRIEN DEIRDRE is holding 136,445 shares at $11,279,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 160.09, with 28.23 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Apple Inc (AAPL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.