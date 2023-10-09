Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) has dropped by -0.67 compared to previous close of 17.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $17.72, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NLY is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for NLY is $22.00, which is $4.4 above the current price. The public float for NLY is 492.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on October 09, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

NLY’s Market Performance

NLY’s stock has seen a -5.79% decrease for the week, with a -10.28% drop in the past month and a -9.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.23% for NLY’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.41. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -16.15, with -2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.