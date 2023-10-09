Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Viatris Inc (VTRS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) is above average at 6.34x. The 36-month beta value for VTRS is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTRS is $12.61, which is $2.95 above than the current price. The public float for VTRS is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume of VTRS on October 09, 2023 was 9.03M shares.

VTRS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) has dropped by -0.31 compared to previous close of 9.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Value stocks should perk up if the Federal Reserve decides to maintain high interest rates in 2024. Philip Morris and Viatris are two plays that ought to benefit from this value tilt.

VTRS’s Market Performance

VTRS’s stock has fallen by -2.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.40% and a quarterly drop of -2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Viatris Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for VTRS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTRS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VTRS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VTRS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTRS Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTRS fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Viatris Inc saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTRS starting from Ni Xiangyang (Sean), who sale 3,148 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Mar 06. After this action, Ni Xiangyang (Sean) now owns 46,416 shares of Viatris Inc, valued at $34,891 using the latest closing price.

Ni Xiangyang (Sean), the President, Greater China of Viatris Inc, sale 3,093 shares at $11.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ni Xiangyang (Sean) is holding 41,729 shares at $34,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.51 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viatris Inc stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Viatris Inc (VTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 92.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.11. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Viatris Inc (VTRS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.