Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

The 36-month beta value for RIG is also noteworthy at 2.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIG is $8.95, which is $1.31 above than the current price. The public float for RIG is 685.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.93% of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on October 09, 2023 was 14.89M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

RIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) has jumped by 0.26 compared to previous close of 7.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that The year has been subdued for oil and gas stocks. It’s not surprising because oil traded below $70 per barrel in the first half of the year.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG’s stock has fallen by -6.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.45% and a quarterly drop of -4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Transocean Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for RIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIG Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Transocean Ltd saw 67.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 57,259 shares at the price of $8.22 back on Aug 31. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 417,789 shares of Transocean Ltd, valued at $470,669 using the latest closing price.

Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell, the EVP & CFO of Transocean Ltd, sale 396,170 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell is holding 984,317 shares at $3,367,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -9.34, with -4.95 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Transocean Ltd (RIG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.