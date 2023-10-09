Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Foot Locker Inc (FL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) is above average at 12.86x. The 36-month beta value for FL is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FL is $20.00, which is $0.21 above than the current price. The public float for FL is 81.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.66% of that float. The average trading volume of FL on October 09, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

The stock price of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has jumped by 3.99 compared to previous close of 19.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Investors should pay attention to stocks to sell just as much as those to buy because preserving your capital is one of the most essential rules profitable investors follow. While certain companies are trading at a discount, that’s because they are, essentially, doomed, meaning your investments would drop substantially.

FL’s Market Performance

FL’s stock has risen by 14.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.57% and a quarterly drop of -24.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Foot Locker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.98% for FL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FL Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Foot Locker Inc saw -47.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Dillon Mary N, who purchase 5,510 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Sep 08. After this action, Dillon Mary N now owns 27,649 shares of Foot Locker Inc, valued at $100,117 using the latest closing price.

Cipriano Giovanna, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Foot Locker Inc, sale 25,554 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cipriano Giovanna is holding 28,791 shares at $1,149,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+29.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc stands at +3.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.74. Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 1.93 for asset returns.

Based on Foot Locker Inc (FL), the company’s capital structure generated 97.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 40.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.