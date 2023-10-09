Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cheche Group Inc (CCG)

The 36-month beta value for CCG is also noteworthy at 0.01.

The public float for CCG is 4.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of CCG on October 09, 2023 was 313.92K shares.

CCG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) has decreased by -15.86 when compared to last closing price of 8.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -31.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that The operator of an online car insurance marketplace completed its SPAC listing last week after getting approval from China’s securities regulator. Cheche completed a SPAC listing in New York last week, becoming the first Chinese company to list in the U.S. after getting necessary approval from the Chinese securities regulator. The online car insurance trading platform’s shares have been volatile in their first four trading days, and could require more time to stabilize.

CCG’s Market Performance

Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has experienced a -31.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.29% drop in the past month, and a -30.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 113.81% for CCG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.12% for CCG’s stock, with a -33.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCG Trading at -44.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 113.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.58%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCG fell by -31.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cheche Group Inc saw -28.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCG

Equity return is now at value -0.46, with -0.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.