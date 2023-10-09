An In-Depth Look at EQT Corp’s (EQT) Stock Performance

The stock of EQT Corp (EQT) has seen a 5.45% increase in the past week, with a 2.47% gain in the past month, and a 6.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for EQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.28% for EQT’s stock, with a 17.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) is 4.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQT is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQT is 383.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. On October 09, 2023, EQT’s average trading volume was 5.44M shares.

EQT) stock’s latest price update

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.14relation to previous closing price of 41.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-07 that Natural gas prices have been volatile due to COVID-19 production cuts and the Russia-Ukraine war but have stabilized during 2023. EQT Corporation is a potential investment option due to its concentration in natural gas production, exposing it to the commodity without the contango risks of ETFs. The company’s profit outlook depends on natural gas prices and production costs, with a 2024 FCF of $2.7B likely given current pricing, cost, and production assumptions.

EQT Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.66. In addition, EQT Corp saw 26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from VANLOH S WIL JR, who sale 20,000,000 shares at the price of $41.40 back on Sep 14. After this action, VANLOH S WIL JR now owns 23,946,108 shares of EQT Corp, valued at $828,000,000 using the latest closing price.

James Todd, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of EQT Corp, sale 31,170 shares at $38.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that James Todd is holding 39,392 shares at $1,201,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corp stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 33.68, with 16.16 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corp (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EQT Corp (EQT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.