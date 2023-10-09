American Oncology Network Inc (AONC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ: AONC) has increased by 33.95 when compared to last closing price of 5.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network, Inc. (“AON” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AONC), a rapidly growing network of community-based oncology practices announced today that it will host an investor presentation webcast on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern Time, with its Chief Executive Officer, Todd Schonherz and Chief Financial Officer, David Gould. During the presentation, management will walk through AON’s business model, growth strategy, and unique value proposition.

, and the 36-month beta value for AONC is at 0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AONC is 3.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for AONC on October 09, 2023 was 221.06K shares.

AONC’s Market Performance

AONC’s stock has seen a -14.73% decrease for the week, with a -24.83% drop in the past month and a -22.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 42.46% for American Oncology Network Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.22% for AONC’s stock, with a -23.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AONC Trading at -30.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AONC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.73%, as shares sank -24.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AONC fell by -14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, American Oncology Network Inc saw -21.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AONC starting from Saba Capital Management, L.P., who sale 205,512 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Sep 25. After this action, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now owns 0 shares of American Oncology Network Inc, valued at $2,157,876 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AONC

The total capital return value is set at -0.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return is now at value 2.21, with 2.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Oncology Network Inc (AONC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.