Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABEV is $3.73, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 15.75B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ABEV on October 09, 2023 was 13.57M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) has increased by 2.01 when compared to last closing price of 2.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Ambev has been operating profitably for the past two decades with an annual gross profit margin (TTM) of 49.95%. Ambev’s BEES digital marketplace entered the COVID-19 pandemic with only 750,000 customers and left the pandemic with more than 1 million subscribers. Over the past year, Ambev’s price return was down 4.88% against the SP500 which rose 14.07% (YoY) while AB InBev surged 16.08%.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV’s stock has fallen by -1.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.30% and a quarterly drop of -16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Ambev S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.88% for ABEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.57% for the last 200 days.

ABEV Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Ambev S.A. ADR saw -6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. ADR stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 16.15, with 10.03 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.