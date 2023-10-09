Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ALXO is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALXO is $16.79, which is $19.48 above than the current price. The public float for ALXO is 18.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ALXO on October 09, 2023 was 923.91K shares.

ALXO) stock’s latest price update

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO)’s stock price has plunge by 27.38relation to previous closing price of 6.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 73.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Interim data from a mid-stage study shows that a combination regimen of ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) lead candidate achieved 52% ORR in certain gastric cancer patients.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO’s stock has risen by 73.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 68.01% and a quarterly rise of 25.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.39% for ALXO stock, with a simple moving average of 24.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on December 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALXO Trading at 64.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.64%, as shares surge +69.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +73.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pinto Shelly, who sale 7,345 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Jul 06. After this action, Pinto Shelly now owns 55,713 shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, valued at $47,889 using the latest closing price.

Pons Jaume, the President & CEO of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, sale 3,208 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Pons Jaume is holding 536,538 shares at $23,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -49.29, with -44.05 for asset returns.

Based on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.