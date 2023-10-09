Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 37.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.

The public float for ABNB is 401.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABNB on October 09, 2023 was 6.76M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has jumped by 1.10 compared to previous close of 124.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-07 that The recent increase in interest rates, particularly the rise in the benchmark US 10-year bond yield, has raised concerns about its impact on borrowing costs, household finances, and the housing market. Despite these challenges, there is room for optimism regarding the overall economic and stock market performance.

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has experienced a -7.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.80% drop in the past month, and a -4.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.12% for ABNB’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABNB Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.55. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 47.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Chesky Brian, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $136.54 back on Oct 02. After this action, Chesky Brian now owns 16,668,931 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $4,096,097 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David C, the Chief Accounting Officer of Airbnb Inc, sale 13,814 shares at $136.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bernstein David C is holding 45,013 shares at $1,886,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Equity return is now at value 44.65, with 11.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.