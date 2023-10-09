Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 17.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-06 that The FinTech IPO Index gave up nearly 3%, coming into the end of the first full trading week of the fourth quarter. Affirm led declining names, sliding 16% through the past five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for AFRM is also noteworthy at 2.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AFRM is $16.31, which is -$1.63 below than the current price. The public float for AFRM is 221.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.67% of that float. The average trading volume of AFRM on October 09, 2023 was 15.17M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has seen a -15.66% decrease in the past week, with a -20.20% drop in the past month, and a 21.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.31% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.79% for AFRM’s stock, with a 23.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -15.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.33. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 85.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. Equity return is now at value -38.25, with -13.03 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.