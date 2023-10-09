AES Corp. (AES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AES Corp. (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 12.61. However, the company has seen a -18.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-10-06 that UBS analyst Gregg Orrill downgrades shares of AES to Neutral from Buy, citing the effect of higher interest rates on new business at the utility.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AES is 1.07.

The average price predicted by analysts for AES is $24.70, which is $15.05 above the current price. The public float for AES is 665.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AES on October 09, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

AES’s Market Performance

AES stock saw a decrease of -18.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for AES Corp. (AES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.65% for AES stock, with a simple moving average of -44.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at -29.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -27.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -18.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, AES Corp. saw -56.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from MONIE ALAIN, who purchase 27,400 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 16. After this action, MONIE ALAIN now owns 28,725 shares of AES Corp., valued at $500,598 using the latest closing price.

Laulis Julia M., the Director of AES Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Laulis Julia M. is holding 1,500 shares at $29,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AES Corp. stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -9.31, with -0.95 for asset returns.

Based on AES Corp. (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AES Corp. (AES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.