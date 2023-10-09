AERWINS Technologies Inc’s (AWIN) Stock: A -3.42% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has gone up by 16.97% for the week, with a 0.07% rise in the past month and a -70.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 23.13% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for AWIN’s stock, with a -93.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AWIN is 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for AWIN is $1.00, which is $1.86 above the current price. The public float for AWIN is 45.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on October 09, 2023 was 7.66M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN)’s stock price has plunge by -9.13relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ: AWIN ) stock is falling on Tuesday but it’s not due to any negative news from the Japanese air mobility. Instead, shares of AWIN stock are sliding lower on Tuesday following a major rally on Monday.

AWIN Trading at -28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.89%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +16.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1466. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc saw -98.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.