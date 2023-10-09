Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has plunge by -12.60relation to previous closing price of 44.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-06 that Aehr beat on sales last night, and beat on earnings, too. The company forecast 90% earnings growth through the end of this year.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is above average at 60.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $60.00, which is -$7.64 below the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 27.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEHR on October 09, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stock saw a decrease of -15.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.01% for AEHR’s stock, with a 5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -21.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.47. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 92.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from RICHMOND DONALD P. II, who sale 92 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, RICHMOND DONALD P. II now owns 138,642 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $4,692 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND DONALD P. II, the VP of Engineering of Aehr Test Systems, sale 30,000 shares at $48.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that RICHMOND DONALD P. II is holding 138,734 shares at $1,462,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.