Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

Is It Worth Investing in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACXP is also noteworthy at -0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACXP is $11.33, which is $11.41 above than the current price. The public float for ACXP is 10.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ACXP on October 09, 2023 was 208.49K shares.

ACXP’s Market Performance

The stock of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has seen a 28.00% increase in the past week, with a 8.47% rise in the past month, and a -18.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.03% for ACXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.71% for ACXP’s stock, with a -32.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACXP Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.04%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP rose by +28.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5845. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -51.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -175.32, with -142.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

