Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZIVO is 0.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO) is $4.00, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for ZIVO is 7.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On October 06, 2023, ZIVO’s average trading volume was 13.77K shares.

ZIVO) stock’s latest price update

Zivo Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ZIVO)’s stock price has decreased by -20.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a -12.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces that management will deliver a company presentation and will hold investor meetings at the 8 th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held Thursday, October 12, 2023 at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Fla.

ZIVO’s Market Performance

ZIVO’s stock has fallen by -12.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.32% and a quarterly drop of -56.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.27% for Zivo Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.88% for ZIVO’s stock, with a -59.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZIVO Trading at -40.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares sank -45.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIVO fell by -12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4047. In addition, Zivo Bioscience Inc saw -58.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIVO starting from Masterson Nola E, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Dec 19. After this action, Masterson Nola E now owns 5,198 shares of Zivo Bioscience Inc, valued at $792 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE JOHN BERNARD, the President and CEO of Zivo Bioscience Inc, purchase 57 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that PAYNE JOHN BERNARD is holding 9,401 shares at $142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIVO

The total capital return value is set at -259.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -284.98. Equity return is now at value -611.37, with -264.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,994.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.