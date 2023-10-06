Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 8.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-05 that Hosted by Brian Sullivan, “Last Call” is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy. Tune in Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The 36-month beta value for ZETA is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZETA is $14.33, which is $5.73 above than the current price. The public float for ZETA is 146.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ZETA on October 06, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

The stock of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has seen a 4.23% increase in the past week, with a 1.33% rise in the past month, and a 3.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for ZETA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for ZETA’s stock, with a -6.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZETA Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from Ravella Satish, who sale 1,479 shares at the price of $7.84 back on Sep 25. After this action, Ravella Satish now owns 232,641 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, valued at $11,596 using the latest closing price.

Ravella Satish, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, sale 5,614 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Ravella Satish is holding 234,120 shares at $43,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.77 for the present operating margin

+54.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stands at -47.25. The total capital return value is set at -88.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.29. Equity return is now at value -188.58, with -49.69 for asset returns.

Based on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA), the company’s capital structure generated 143.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 38.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.