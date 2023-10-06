Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.19 in relation to its previous close of 67.40. However, the company has experienced a -4.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET PARSIPPANY, N.J.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) is 20.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WH is 1.40.

The public float for WH is 82.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On October 06, 2023, WH’s average trading volume was 801.75K shares.

WH’s Market Performance

WH stock saw a decrease of -4.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.82% for WH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $79 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WH Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.81. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Rossi Nicola, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $73.72 back on Jun 06. After this action, Rossi Nicola now owns 5,741 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $589,760 using the latest closing price.

CHECCHIO LISA, the Chief Marketing Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $76.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that CHECCHIO LISA is holding 13,692 shares at $461,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.98 for the present operating margin

+43.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +23.70. Equity return is now at value 29.76, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 217.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 50.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.