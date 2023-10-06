Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Stock Observes -39.04% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen a 6.14% increase in the past week, with a -8.75% drop in the past month, and a -40.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for WWW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for WWW’s stock, with a -39.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for WWW is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for WWW is $10.00, which is $2.58 above than the current price. The public float for WWW is 76.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume of WWW on October 06, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

WWW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) has dropped by -0.12 compared to previous close of 8.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Wolverine (WWW) highlighted that the background is challenging, mainly in the global wholesale channels.

WWW Trading at -11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw -25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from BOROMISA JEFFREY M, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOROMISA JEFFREY M now owns 160,400 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $29,225 using the latest closing price.

Stornant Michael D, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 3,800 shares at $8.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Stornant Michael D is holding 221,844 shares at $31,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.11. Equity return is now at value -56.22, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 421.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.82. Total debt to assets is 54.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.