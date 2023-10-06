Winnebago Industries Inc.’s (WGO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WGO stock has gone down by -4.41%, with a monthly decline of -7.86% and a quarterly plunge of -11.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Winnebago Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.61% for WGO’s stock, with a -5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by analysts is $69.00, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for WGO is 29.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.39% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of WGO was 390.12K shares.

WGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has dropped by -2.32 compared to previous close of 59.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Winnebago (WGO) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

WGO Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.27. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from Clark Donald Jeff, who sale 5,171 shares at the price of $66.64 back on Jul 19. After this action, Clark Donald Jeff now owns 463,826 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $344,595 using the latest closing price.

Clark Donald Jeff, the PRESIDENT – GRAND DESIGN of Winnebago Industries Inc., sale 294,829 shares at $67.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Clark Donald Jeff is holding 468,997 shares at $20,015,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at +7.88. The total capital return value is set at 33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.49. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 10.53 for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.16. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.52 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.