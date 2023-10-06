Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.36relation to previous closing price of 151.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) portfolio brand, Pottery Barn, launches an exclusive Elf movie-inspired 25-piece collection in collaboration with WBDGCP.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is 10.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WSM is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is $145.13, which is -$7.34 below the current market price. The public float for WSM is 59.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.86% of that float. On October 06, 2023, WSM’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen a -2.14% decrease in the past week, with a 7.32% rise in the past month, and a 24.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for WSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.56% for WSM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $146 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSM Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.69. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 31.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Sep 25. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 565,835 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $15,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Benson Marta, the CEO POTTERY BARN BRANDS of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $140.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Benson Marta is holding 54,238 shares at $1,406,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 66.55, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.