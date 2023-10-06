What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pyxis Oncology Inc’s (PYXS) Stock

In the past week, PYXS stock has gone down by -1.47%, with a monthly decline of -9.46% and a quarterly plunge of -20.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Pyxis Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for PYXS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.06% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PYXS is 1.10.

The average price recommended by analysts for Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) is $11.67, which is $9.66 above the current market price. The public float for PYXS is 30.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On October 06, 2023, PYXS’s average trading volume was 191.20K shares.

PYXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.65 in relation to its previous close of 1.85. However, the company has experienced a -1.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYXS Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9800. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from Connealy Pamela Ann, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Sep 28. After this action, Connealy Pamela Ann now owns 818,532 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc, valued at $14,960 using the latest closing price.

Connealy Pamela Ann, the CFO and COO of Pyxis Oncology Inc, purchase 6,426 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Connealy Pamela Ann is holding 810,532 shares at $11,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Equity return is now at value -55.38, with -47.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.