What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lifecore Biomedical Inc’s (LFCR) Stock

In the past week, LFCR stock has gone down by -9.34%, with a monthly decline of -11.74% and a quarterly plunge of -30.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for Lifecore Biomedical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.99% for LFCR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.58% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LFCR is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) is $9.50, which is -$1.84 below the current market price. The public float for LFCR is 29.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% of that float. On October 06, 2023, LFCR’s average trading volume was 245.32K shares.

LFCR) stock’s latest price update

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.63 in relation to its previous close of 6.73. However, the company has experienced a -9.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFCR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LFCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LFCR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $2 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFCR Trading at -21.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR fell by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc saw 5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , who purchase 345,260 shares at the price of $7.97 back on Nov 25. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 1,972,853 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, valued at $2,751,722 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, purchase 282,486 shares at $7.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 2,438,180 shares at $2,251,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.21 for the present operating margin

+26.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifecore Biomedical Inc stands at -66.82. Equity return is now at value -114.06, with -26.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.