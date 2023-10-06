What Recent Market Trends Mean for First Commonwealth Financial Corp.’s (FCF) Stock

In the past week, FCF stock has gone up by 2.14%, with a monthly decline of -1.11% and a quarterly plunge of -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for FCF stock, with a simple moving average of -7.26% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) is 8.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FCF is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) is $15.67, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for FCF is 100.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On October 06, 2023, FCF’s average trading volume was 476.55K shares.

FCF) stock’s latest price update

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.22 in relation to its previous close of 12.16. However, the company has experienced a 2.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Grebenc, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Brian G. Karrip, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its Third Quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCF Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.26. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corp. saw -11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from CHARLEY RAY T, who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $12.85 back on Mar 17. After this action, CHARLEY RAY T now owns 325,074 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., valued at $50,115 using the latest closing price.

CHARLEY RAY T, the Director of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., purchase 8,000 shares at $13.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that CHARLEY RAY T is holding 321,174 shares at $104,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 12.51, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.