What Recent Market Trends Mean for Circor International Inc’s (CIR) Stock

In the past week, CIR stock has gone down by -1.97%, with a monthly decline of -1.67% and a quarterly plunge of -2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.22% for Circor International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for CIR stock, with a simple moving average of 39.77% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Circor International Inc (NYSE: CIR) is 39.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIR is 2.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Circor International Inc (CIR) is $56.00, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for CIR is 20.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On October 06, 2023, CIR’s average trading volume was 282.10K shares.

CIR) stock’s latest price update

Circor International Inc (NYSE: CIR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.32 in relation to its previous close of 55.38. However, the company has experienced a -1.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Urban Outfitters (URBN), OSI Systems (OSIS) and CIRCOR (CIR) are currently witnessing a short-term pullback in price. So, make sure you take full advantage of it.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on June 01, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CIR Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIR fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.64. In addition, Circor International Inc saw 128.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.57 for the present operating margin

+32.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Circor International Inc stands at +2.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 21.76, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Circor International Inc (CIR), the company’s capital structure generated 340.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.28. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Circor International Inc (CIR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.