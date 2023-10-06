Westlake Corporation (WLK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WLK is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WLK is $137.69, which is $15.34 above the current price. The public float for WLK is 32.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLK on October 06, 2023 was 486.46K shares.

WLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has dropped by -0.52 compared to previous close of 123.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Westlake (WLK) develops PIVOTAL to allow customers to maintain application performance while implementing up to 45% post-consumer resin.

WLK’s Market Performance

WLK’s stock has fallen by -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.48% and a quarterly rise of 2.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Westlake Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for WLK’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLK Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.14. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 20.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Chao David Tsung-Hung, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $131.00 back on Aug 23. After this action, Chao David Tsung-Hung now owns 10,148 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $131,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.52 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.61. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.