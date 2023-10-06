Wesco International Inc. (WCC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Wesco International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 139.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that WESCO International is benefiting from long-term secular growth in utility, data center, security, and industrial sectors. Supply chain issues are improving, but challenges in the electrical product line will continue in Q3. WCC’s cash flows have increased, and it plans to use them for stock buybacks, making it a reasonable investment with moderate returns.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wesco International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is above average at 9.49x. The 36-month beta value for WCC is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for WCC is $190.10, which is $46.91 above than the current price. The public float for WCC is 44.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. The average trading volume of WCC on October 06, 2023 was 543.94K shares.

WCC’s Market Performance

The stock of Wesco International Inc. (WCC) has seen a -0.44% decrease in the past week, with a -8.21% drop in the past month, and a -21.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for WCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for WCC’s stock, with a -5.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WCC Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.96. In addition, Wesco International Inc. saw 14.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Schulz David S., who sale 1,867 shares at the price of $167.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Schulz David S. now owns 100,703 shares of Wesco International Inc., valued at $311,920 using the latest closing price.

Sundaram Easwaran, the Director of Wesco International Inc., sale 1,052 shares at $152.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sundaram Easwaran is holding 9,461 shares at $160,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+20.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wesco International Inc. stands at +4.02. The total capital return value is set at 15.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 19.02, with 5.85 for asset returns.

Based on Wesco International Inc. (WCC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Wesco International Inc. (WCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.