Watsco Inc. (WSO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO)’s stock price has soared by 0.35 in relation to previous closing price of 383.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Watsco (WSO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is above average at 26.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Watsco Inc. (WSO) is $360.64, which is -$25.13 below the current market price. The public float for WSO is 33.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WSO on October 06, 2023 was 299.42K shares.

WSO’s Market Performance

WSO stock saw an increase of 1.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.44% and a quarterly increase of 3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Watsco Inc. (WSO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.78% for WSO’s stock, with a 17.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for WSO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $360 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSO Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSO rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $362.01. In addition, Watsco Inc. saw 54.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSO starting from ALVAREZ CESAR L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $332.64 back on May 22. After this action, ALVAREZ CESAR L now owns 0 shares of Watsco Inc., valued at $1,330,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Watsco Inc. stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 32.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.93. Equity return is now at value 27.65, with 13.57 for asset returns.

Based on Watsco Inc. (WSO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 11.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Watsco Inc. (WSO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.