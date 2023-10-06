Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, VWE stock has gone down by -20.00%, with a monthly decline of -36.01% and a quarterly plunge of -43.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.34% for Vintage Wine Estates Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.33% for VWE stock, with a simple moving average of -65.34% for the last 200 days.

The public float for VWE is 29.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VWE on October 06, 2023 was 174.47K shares.

VWE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) has decreased by -5.84 when compared to last closing price of 0.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-07-20 that Vintage Wine Estates VWE, +1.44% on Thursday said Seth Kaufman will join the company as president and chief executive officer, a change in leadership amid its broader turnaround campaign.

Analysts’ Opinion of VWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VWE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VWE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VWE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VWE Trading at -37.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6573. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc saw -84.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Sebastiani Jonathan, who purchase 6,757 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jun 01. After this action, Sebastiani Jonathan now owns 123,650 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc, valued at $7,642 using the latest closing price.

Sebastiani Jonathan, the Member of 10% owner group of Vintage Wine Estates Inc, purchase 18,243 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Sebastiani Jonathan is holding 116,893 shares at $20,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

Equity return is now at value -51.45, with -21.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.