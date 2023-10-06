Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VRTX is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRTX is $387.23, which is $31.67 above the current market price. The public float for VRTX is 257.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume for VRTX on October 06, 2023 was 967.89K shares.

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 352.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that In the world of investing, there’s one indicator that really stands out: Free Cash Flow (FCF) yield. Think of it as a sign that a company is good at making money and using it wisely.

VRTX’s Market Performance

VRTX’s stock has risen by 0.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.14% and a quarterly rise of 5.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for VRTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $382 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $350.08. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Bozic Carmen, who sale 5,651 shares at the price of $345.28 back on Oct 03. After this action, Bozic Carmen now owns 46,254 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,951,177 using the latest closing price.

Biller Jonathan, the EVP and Chief Legal Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 610 shares at $346.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Biller Jonathan is holding 10,569 shares at $211,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 24.56, with 18.73 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.