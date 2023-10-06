Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has gone down by -8.38% for the week, with a -31.29% drop in the past month and a -38.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for VRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.25% for VRNT’s stock, with a -39.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is $34.33, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for VRNT is 62.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On October 06, 2023, VRNT’s average trading volume was 594.46K shares.

VRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) has decreased by -2.66 when compared to last closing price of 21.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Verint Systems Inc. experienced a significant post-earnings loss, creating a potential long-term investing opportunity. The company’s sales pipeline for the next 12 months grew 20%, indicating pent-up demand. Verint’s artificial intelligence capabilities, including specialized bots, position the company well for future success in the AI adoption cycle.

VRNT Trading at -29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.72. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw -41.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from Highlander Grant A, who sale 730 shares at the price of $23.57 back on Sep 18. After this action, Highlander Grant A now owns 85,092 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $17,206 using the latest closing price.

BODNER DAN, the Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems Inc., sale 5,829 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that BODNER DAN is holding 1,005,645 shares at $145,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+64.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +1.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.83. Equity return is now at value 1.13, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.