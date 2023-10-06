Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) is 10.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VGR is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VGR is 133.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On October 06, 2023, VGR’s average trading volume was 701.43K shares.

The stock price of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) has surged by 2.12 when compared to previous closing price of 10.39, but the company has seen a -0.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that Many stock market participants have been moving towards ethical investing in recent years. Continued awareness of environmental and social issues has led to the development of strategies that focus on socially responsible investing.

VGR’s Market Performance

Vector Group Ltd (VGR) has seen a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.14% gain in the past month and a -17.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for VGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for VGR stock, with a simple moving average of -12.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VGR Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Vector Group Ltd saw -10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Sep 11. After this action, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III now owns 450,623 shares of Vector Group Ltd, valued at $103,200 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the EVP/COO of Vector Group Ltd, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 797,627 shares at $103,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vector Group Ltd (VGR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.