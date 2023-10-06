Utz Brands Inc (UTZ): A Technical Analysis

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3576.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is $18.11, which is $6.51 above the current market price. The public float for UTZ is 65.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTZ on October 06, 2023 was 490.34K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

UTZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has decreased by -6.39 when compared to last closing price of 12.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-09-26 that RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi initiated coverage of Utz stock with an Outperform rating and $17 price target.

UTZ’s Market Performance

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has seen a -10.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.71% decline in the past month and a -23.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for UTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.76% for UTZ’s stock, with a -25.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UTZ Trading at -18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw -23.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Lissette Dylan, who purchase 15,873 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Lissette Dylan now owns 95,313 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

DEROMEDI ROGER K, the Director of Utz Brands Inc, sale 2,887 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that DEROMEDI ROGER K is holding 3,372,094 shares at $54,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.11, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.