UTime Ltd (WTO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, WTO stock has gone down by -6.89%, with a monthly decline of -30.76% and a quarterly plunge of -86.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.82% for UTime Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.77% for WTO’s stock, with a -72.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for WTO is also noteworthy at 0.48.

The public float for WTO is 9.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of WTO on October 06, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

WTO) stock’s latest price update

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.22 in relation to its previous close of 0.29. However, the company has experienced a -6.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-21 that We’re checking in on the top penny stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on today in our market update for Monday. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why NILE, CEI, CENN, UTME, HUSN and BBIG Are Soaring Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

WTO Trading at -35.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares sank -29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTO fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3300. In addition, UTime Ltd saw -68.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTO

Equity return is now at value -151.58, with -29.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, UTime Ltd (WTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.