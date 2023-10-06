United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) is above average at 10.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) is $29.14, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for UCBI is 118.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UCBI on October 06, 2023 was 560.49K shares.

UCBI stock's latest price update

The stock of United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) has increased by 2.75 when compared to last closing price of 24.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-29 that GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.

UCBI’s Market Performance

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) has seen a 1.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.51% decline in the past month and a 0.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for UCBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for UCBI’s stock, with a -9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $30 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UCBI Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.32. In addition, United Community Banks Inc saw -24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc, valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc stands at +29.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95. Equity return is now at value 9.96, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on United Community Banks Inc (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.