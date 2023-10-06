Understanding the 6.42% Volatility Levels of Broadwind Inc’s (BWEN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Broadwind Inc (BWEN) has gone up by 4.33% for the week, with a -18.20% drop in the past month and a -11.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.42% for BWEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for BWEN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.62% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for BWEN is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for BWEN is $8.75, which is $4.88 above than the current price. The public float for BWEN is 18.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of BWEN on October 06, 2023 was 130.46K shares.

BWEN) stock’s latest price update

Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN)’s stock price has increased by 10.49 compared to its previous closing price of 3.05. However, the company has seen a 4.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BWEN Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -15.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Broadwind Inc saw 88.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from Wagner Thomas A., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Sep 06. After this action, Wagner Thomas A. now owns 83,683 shares of Broadwind Inc, valued at $39,926 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Hayes M., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Broadwind Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Kennedy Hayes M. is holding 32,725 shares at $9,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.74 for the present operating margin

+5.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc stands at -5.50. The total capital return value is set at -8.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.01. Equity return is now at value -4.92, with -1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Broadwind Inc (BWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 71.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Broadwind Inc (BWEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.