Understanding the 2.34% Volatility Levels of California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of California Resources Corporation (CRC) has gone down by -9.22% for the week, with a -5.49% drop in the past month and a 16.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for CRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.80% for CRC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.31% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is above average at 4.33x. The 36-month beta value for CRC is also noteworthy at 1.67.

The average price estimated by analysts for CRC is $61.86, which is $8.64 above than the current price. The public float for CRC is 57.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CRC on October 06, 2023 was 618.67K shares.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)'s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 52.69. However, the company has seen a -9.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.16. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Equity return is now at value 50.01, with 22.91 for asset returns.

In summary, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.