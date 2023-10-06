Ubiquiti Inc (UI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is above average at 18.47x. The 36-month beta value for UI is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UI is $258.00, which is $133.42 above than the current price. The public float for UI is 4.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. The average trading volume of UI on October 06, 2023 was 76.90K shares.

The stock price of Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) has plunged by -7.18 when compared to previous closing price of 134.21, but the company has seen a -13.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Solid demand for advanced networking architecture for increased broadband usage despite intense market volatility is driving the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. MSI, UI and AVNW are well-positioned to thrive despite the near-term challenges.

UI’s Market Performance

Ubiquiti Inc (UI) has seen a -13.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.11% decline in the past month and a -29.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for UI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.22% for UI’s stock, with a -42.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for UI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $370 based on the research report published on February 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UI Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UI fell by -13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.30. In addition, Ubiquiti Inc saw -54.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.06 for the present operating margin

+39.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ubiquiti Inc stands at +21.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Ubiquiti Inc (UI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.