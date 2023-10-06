Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s (TPH) Stock: A -6.87% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has gone down by -5.46% for the week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month and a -13.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for TPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.87% for TPH’s stock, with a -2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPH is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TPH is $38.33, which is $12.03 above the current price. The public float for TPH is 96.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPH on October 06, 2023 was 903.18K shares.

TPH) stock’s latest price update

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.68relation to previous closing price of 26.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Chief Marketing Officer.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TPH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $36 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPH Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPH fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.04. In addition, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. saw 41.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPH starting from BURROWS LAWRENCE B., who sale 7,677 shares at the price of $31.48 back on Aug 02. After this action, BURROWS LAWRENCE B. now owns 86,891 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., valued at $241,672 using the latest closing price.

KEELER GLENN J., the CFO and CAO of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., sale 21,413 shares at $33.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that KEELER GLENN J. is holding 102,194 shares at $706,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+26.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stands at +13.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.17. Equity return is now at value 18.12, with 10.61 for asset returns.

Based on Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.